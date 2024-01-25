Strategies of Resistance in Cultural Theory

CULTURAL theory has provided a space for several strategies where marginalized voices, or the weak, can transgress and openly challenge the establishment and the dominant. These strategies find expression in the politics of everyday and ordinary lives. Michel de Certeau talked about using the venues of domination, even the language of the abuser or oppressor, as the domain for resistance.

We could, for example, see this manifested in malls that are seen as sites of capitalism being colonized by shops selling counterfeit materials, acts which effectively undermine capitalist profits.James Scott spoke of weapons of the weak where instead of openly contesting the establishment, the oppressed would bask in the anonymity of rumor and gossip, sabotage and pilferage, and the passive resistance offered by feigned ignorance, or even deliberate laziness, to undermine and subvert, even if for a moment, the power and authority of the oppresso





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diplomats Discuss Strategies to Prevent Gaza War from SpreadingTop international diplomats discuss strategies to prevent the Gaza war from spreading beyond Israel and the Palestinian territories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, visit the region to quell spillover from the three-month-old war.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Watermelon: A Symbol of Palestinian Resistance and Global SolidarityThe watermelon has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance and global solidarity in protests against the Israel-Hamas war. Activists from different parts of the world have united under this symbol to show their support.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Fox News host suggests Taylor Swift is a "front for a covert political agenda"A Fox News host suggested this week that Taylor Swift is a "front for a covert political agenda," echoing disinformation that has percolated in right-wing circles for months - and which experts say will likely get worse before the 2024 US election. The Jesse Watters segment warning Swift could be a "Pentagon asset" offered the latest conspiracy theory exploiting the singer-songwriter's fame and her past support for Democrats such as President Joe Biden. Attacks targeting Swift in recent months have ranged from personal barbs to accusations of witchcraft and speculation about her political involvement.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Biden administration presses Israel on Palestinian issue, but Netanyahu resistsPresident Joe Biden’s administration continues to urge Israel to engage with Palestinians and support their independence, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resistant. Despite US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic efforts, the cycle of resistance seems unlikely to end. Both leaders face political challenges and strong convictions that make it difficult for them to yield on the issue.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Republican Party's Shift and Iowa's Role in Nominating ProcessThe Republican Party has shifted further to the right on cultural issues and immigration policy under former President Donald Trump. Voters want substantial change in how the government operates. Iowa's role in the Republican nominating process is not historically significant.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Sinulog sa Dakbayan Contingents Shine Despite RainDespite intermittent rain, the 12 contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan showcased their street dancing moves in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño. Barangay Guadalupe-Banauan Cultural Group emerged as the ritual showdown winner, while Barangay San Nicolas was hailed as the street dancing champion.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »