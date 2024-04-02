Road Closures for Thailand-Philippines Street Food Festival in Makati City

The Makati City government will implement road closures from April 5 to 7 for the Thailand-Philippines Street Food Festival. Rada street from Gamboa to Dela Rosa streets will be closed during this time.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. The event is a celebration of the 75th jubilee of diplomatic ties between Philippines and Thailand.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to choose dry dog food and cat foodDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

'Taiwan should not be an issue between PH, China'MANILA Philippines: The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said that any attempt to implicate Taiwan in the maritime dispute between China and the Philippines was dangerous.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Celebrity Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu Launches Le Chon Prime in SM Aura Food CourtSM Aura recently reopened its food court Food on Four, with celebrity chef and restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu launching her first ever Le Chon Prime food venture as one of the new dining options in the newly revamped food court.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Coca-Cola Philippines celebrates World Water Day, participates in dialogue on sustainable water managementMANILA, Philippines – In celebration of World Water Day, Coca-Cola Philippines and the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) convened stakeholders to discuss the critical challenges surrounding water resource management in the Philippines.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Toyo Eatery earns 'Best Restaurant in the Philippines' title for 5th timeToyo Eatery landed once more on the 12th 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list by London-based awards body 50 Best, earning the title of 'The Best Restaurant in [the] Philippines' for a fifth time.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Philippines, India to cooperate on maritime security effortsIn a meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at Malacañan on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the Philippines and India amid security concerns in shipping routes such as the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »