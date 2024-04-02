Makati FC's girls' squads win second straight championship

THE Makati Football Club leaned on a stellar performance by its girls’ squads to bag a second straight Paul Parker overall championship at close of the Junior Soccer School and League (JSSL) Singapore Academy 7’s 2024 last Sunday. Most impressive were the Girls’ Under-16 teams, which after giving one of Makati FC’s six titles, was automatically qualified for the Girls’ U16 Pro division, where it played against Sporting CP from Portugal and defending champion Valencia CF from Spain.

After stunning Sporting Clube de Portugal, 1-0, Makati FC gave Spain’s Valencia CF a tough battle before dropping a 2-6 decision in the semifinal in Girls’ 16—whose roster is composed of the core of the second-placed team in the Gothia World Youth Cup last year as it also ruled in 2018 edition. Makati FC’s Girls’ 12 squad successfully defended the crown, with the Girls’ 14 team topping its divisio

