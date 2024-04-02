Melvin Jerusalem Eyes Future Options as Newly-Crowned WBC Mini-Flyweight Champ

SKY is the limit for newly-crowned World Boxing Council mini-flyweight champ Melvin Jerusalem. A title defense at home, a reunification match, or a return bout with former champion Yudai Shigeoka are among the many options in line for the 30-year-old Jerusalem, who on Sunday became a two-time world title holder following a split decision win over Shigeoka at the International Conference Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil appeared with Jerusalem in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum and bared out the possible plans in store for the country’s lone world champion in the coming months ahead. “A plan is we can do a title fight here, but if we can have a shot at a unification, another option din ‘yu

