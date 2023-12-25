Report Reveals Child Sexual Abuse Images in AI Image-Generators

Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report. These images have made it easier for AI systems to produce realistic and explicit imagery of fake children as well as transform social media photos of fully clothed real teens into nudes. Anti-abuse researchers previously believed that AI tools produced abusive imagery by combining adult pornography and benign photos of kids.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.