HEAD TOPICS

Report Reveals Child Sexual Abuse Images in AI Image-Generators

  • 📰 BusinessMirror
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 25 sec. here
  • 14 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 55%
  • Publisher: 59%

A new report has discovered thousands of images of child sexual abuse hidden in popular artificial intelligence image-generators. The report highlights the harmful flaw in the technology and urges companies to take action. AI systems are using these images to create realistic and explicit imagery of fake children and transform social media photos of real teens into nudes.

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Image-Generators, Child Sexual Abuse, Report, Technology, Companies, Realistic Imagery, Explicit Imagery, Social Media, Teens, Nudes

Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report. These images have made it easier for AI systems to produce realistic and explicit imagery of fake children as well as transform social media photos of fully clothed real teens into nudes. Anti-abuse researchers previously believed that AI tools produced abusive imagery by combining adult pornography and benign photos of kids.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.