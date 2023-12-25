Alessandra de Rossi stars in movie 'Firefly' with child actor Euwell Mikaell

Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, the movie "Firefly" follows a young boy's quest to find the mythical island of fireflies from his mother's bedtime stories. Award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi has always dreamt of working with a child actor in a lead role. Now she plays the mother of Euwell Mikaell in the movie "Firefly," an official entry for the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival. "Okay naman si Euwell.

Matagal ko ng gustong gumawa ng pelikula na may batang bida na something touching, heartwarming. Sabi ko perfect ito. Buti na lang cute siya. Marami na ring akong ka-eksena na bata in the past. Young mother ako rito. Mother of a ten-year-old," said Alessandra, when asked what made her accept the project, during a media conference in Quezon City recently





