Record Investments Approved Under Green Lane Program

The Board of Investments (BOI) said Tuesday it approved record investments amounting to P1.9 trillion under the green lane program in the first quarter of 2024.Trade Secretary and BOI chairman Alfredo Pascual said renewable energy (RE) projects accounted for the biggest share in approved investments under the program. “We recognize the need to expand our energy sources to fuel our nation’s fast-growing economy. Given our commitment to sustainable development, our bias is for renewables.

Hence, the DTI has proactively promoted and facilitated renewable energy investments through DTI’s green lane initiative,” he said. Data showed that investments in RE reached P1.57 trillion in the first quarter, followed by four digital infrastructure projects worth P302.15 billion, two food security projects worth P29.6 billion and two manufacturing projects worth P3.4 billio

