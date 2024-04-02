Netanyahu Vows to Ban Al Jazeera from Broadcasting in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to use a new national security law to ban news channel Al Jazeera from broadcasting in the country. The law grants top ministers the power to ban broadcasts by foreign channels deemed a national security threat and to shut their offices.

Netanyahu specifically targeted Qatar-based channel Al Jazeera, with which his government has a long-running feud.

