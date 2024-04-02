Record-breaking Temperature in Tuguegarao City

The temperature in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan reached 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in the country this year. PAGASA warned of dangerous heat levels in 11 areas, with a heat index of 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in some places.

The public was advised to limit outdoor activities to avoid heat-related illnesses.

