Davao City Honors Military and Law Enforcement Units for Making the City Insurgency-Free

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte honors the military and law enforcement units in making the city insurgency-free. During the second anniversary celebration of an insurgency-free Davao City at Rizal Park, San Pedro Square, on March 27, 2024, the mayor through Vice Mayor J Melchor Quitain Jr.

said the perseverance of the military and law enforcement units, the efforts of the government and non-government partners, and the resilience and determination of the people, the city has achieved its goal. “As we mark this occasion, let us affirm our commitment to preserving the hard-won peace and stability that we enjoy today. Let us continue to work hand-in-hand as one community to address the root causes of conflict, to promote inclusivity and social cohesion, and to build a future where all residents can live in safety, dignity, and prosperity… Together, let us continue to strive for a better, safer, and more prosperous Davao City,” Duterte said

