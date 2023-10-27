Qatar court hands down death penalty for 8 Indians

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW DELHI, India – A Qatar court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said on Thursday, October 26, adding it was “deeply shocked” by the verdict.

New Delhi said in a statement that it attaches “high importance to this case” and will “take up the verdict with Qatari authorities”. Local media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022, but Reuters could not independently confirm the charges. headtopics.com

.Thursday’s government statement said that it would “not be appropriate to make any further comments at this stage” due to the “confidential nature of the proceedings”. Indian foreign ministry officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have earlier said that the exact nature of the charges against the eight Indian men is “not entirely clear”.

