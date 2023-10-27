Who’s to blame for ‘private-led’ trials of African swine fever vaccines?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
A total of 300,000 doses were imported by the Philippines from Vietnam through private company KPP Powers Commodities Incorporated. This was done after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a special import permit following an endorsement by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).
A certificate of product registration is an authorization issued by the FDA prior to the marketing, importation, exportation, sale, offer for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertisement, and sponsorship of a health product.
“Our worry is why 300,000 doses entered the market and were sold,” Arnulfo Frontuna of the Swine Industry Federation, said in Filipino. “It shouldn’t have been sold because they only have a special permit. But they sold it.”
(The supplier was the one taking control. That's wrong. There's a conflict of interest. If the supplier conducted the trial, of course they would say their trial went fine. BAI should be in charge, why did you let the supplier run the trials?)
Of the total 19,300 doses delivered, San Miguel Foods got 9,650 doses or half of the total delivered. Two farms on Negros Island accounted for 21% of doses delivered: Faith Farms received 2,550 (13.2%) and V4 Farms got 1,550 (8%) doses, based on the list.
"Hindi po makakapag-trial test 'yun ng 300,000 doses nang sasagutin lang ng isang kompanya. Hindi naman po charity 'yun." Last October 16, Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Savellano told reporters that they had written the Office of the Executive Secretary to settle the issue.