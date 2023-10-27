Big Bang’s G-Dragon denies using illegal drugs

K-pop group Big Bang’s G-Dragon denied allegations that he had used illegal drugs amid the investigation by the police. Big Bang's G-Dragon (Instagram)

"Because it is an ongoing investigation, we cannot reveal specific details," the police said as they declined to provide more information about G-Dragon’s case. On Oct. 27, G-Dragon (real name Kwon Ji-yong) released a statement through law firm K1 Chamber and denied the allegations.

"We would like to convey Kwon Ji-yong’s position as follows regarding news that is not based on facts that has been spread indiscriminately in the media recently,” the law firm stated, according to the Korea Herald. "This is Kwon Ji-yong. First of all, I have never taken drugs. I also want to state that I have nothing to do with the news reports about the 'violation of the Narcotics Control Act' that were recently released to the media," said G-Dragon. headtopics.com

He added,"However, because I know that many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with the investigative agency's investigation and work more faithfully."including on at Incheon International Airport.

G-Dragon’s investigation followed after actor Lee Sun-kyun was booked on drug charges. Previously, actor Yoo Ah-in was indicted on drug charges. In 2011, G-Dragon was accused of smoking marijuana in Japan. He tested positive for the illegal substance. headtopics.com

At the time, YG Entertainment said someone gave G-Dragon a cigarette that turned out to be marijuana. He said he had a few puffs and then threw it away after realizing that it had a different taste.

