PH, US to 'redouble' bilateral coordination following China collision incident

The Philippines and the United States on Friday agreed to "redouble" bilateral coordination following the recent collisions incident involving Philippine and Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. In a joint statement, Philippine Defense chief Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his United States counterpart Lloyd J. Austin III said they discussed in a phone call China’s “dangerous and unlawful maneuvers” that led to the October 22 collisions.

"The US is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines," the Chinese official said in a press briefing when asked about the US saying it will defend the Philippines. A China Coast Guard vessel on Sunday collided with an Armed Forces of the Philippines-contracted boat going to the Ayungin Shoal to resupply the personnel staying on the BRP Sierra Madre.

