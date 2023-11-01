Pinoy Big Brother: Horror Edition

May mga nasindak sa “nagpakita” sa isang video ni Stacey, miyembro ng P-pop group na BINI, nang manirahan din sila sa tinaguriang “Bahay ni Kuya” para sa training. Kahit mismo ang staff ng PBB ay may kani-kanyang horror stories sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya, kaya naman humingi na ng tulong mula sa paranormal expert ang production ng programa.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLİNE: Unveiling the dark brilliance of Pinoy indie horror filmsSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: PINOY PRIDE: kauna-unahang Filipino Chief Nurse sa UKLONDON – Isang malaking tagumpay para sa Filipino healthcare professionals sa United Kingdom ang pagkakahirang sa kauna-unahang Pilipinong Chief Nurse sa National Health Service (NHS).

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinoy vlogger explores haunted abandoned places in AsiaHe has explored creepy abandoned places in Thailand and Singapore — a cruise ship in Koh Chang, a nightclub in Pattaya, a hotel in Phuket, a palace near the Botanical Garden in Singapore, and a World War II bunker in Sentosa Island.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Donny, Belle dress up as Pinoy superheroesKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Rizal artworks ibinida ng mga Pinoy artists in LondonLONDON - Pinasinayaan kamakailan nina Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senator Bong Go ang art exhibition sa London bilang pagpupugay kay Dr. Jose Rizal na inorganisa ng Sentro Rizal sa London at Philippine Embassy sa United Kingdom sa pakikipagtulungan ng One East Asia Gallery sa Singapore.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Hybrid PAOS idinaos para sa mga Pinoy sa AustraliaKauna-unahang Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar o PAOS idinaos para sa mga kababayan sa Australia

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »