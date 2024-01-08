'Oppenheimer' Wins Big at Golden Globes, 'Barbie' Misses Out on Best Comedy

Christopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' wins big at the Golden Globes, taking home five prizes including best drama and best director. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, and explores his guilt and loyalty to his country. 'Barbie' misses out on the best comedy film award.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.