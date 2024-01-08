Rap Up Winner Madd Mark Overcomes Challenges to Achieve Dreams

Get to know Rap Up winner, Madd Mark, and his drive towards achieving his dreams. Hip-hop, as a genre born from the streets, has a rich history of artists who overcame the challenges of the everyday grind to become household names. Like in the Philippines, some of the biggest names in hip-hop today weren't handed their success on a silver platter; instead, they faced the reality of ordinary jobs and financial struggles before making a name in the music industry.

Aiming to also make a mark on the Filipino hip-hop scene, Madd Mark, a professional fitness coach who championed the recent Rap Up competition, also proves that passion and commitment to one’s goals can get a person to their dream destination despite life’s major challenges. Besides his regular day work, the winner of the Rap Up competition is now creating buzz in the music industry. In fact, he has already proudly represented the Philippines at an international music festival this year





