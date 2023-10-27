Oheb playing with chip on shoulder: ‘Gusto namin patunayan na malakas pa rin kami’

Oct 27, 2023 01:19 AMBlacklist International star gold laner Kiel “Oheb” Soriano admitted that he has been playing with a chip on his shoulder, eager to silence doubters with an impressive run and, hopefully, a title in the MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs.

“Gusto ko patunayan yung sarili ko din. Lahat na lang ng MPL season ko nung mga nakaraan, puro ako yung parang pinapatamaan ng mga tao na di daw ako nagste-step up or di na raw ako magaling, marunong,” said Oheb after Blacklist moved one win away from making a third straight appearance in the M-series World Championships. headtopics.com

“Gusto ko lang patunayan ngayon na ito nagbatak ulit ako, nagpractice talaga ako para sa season na 'to,” he added. More than ending the record of futility at the hands of their arch rivals, Oheb also hopes to prove that the team is also more than just the dynamic duo of Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario and Jonmar “OhmyV33nus” Villaluna.

The team had relatively little to no success in the absence of the two MPL greats but the emergence of Stephen “Sensui” Castillo and the renewed confidence of Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcase proved to be a key for the M3 World champions so far. headtopics.com

Sensui and Oheb both keyed Blacklist’s 3-1 win over ECHO in the upper bracket semifinals while Renejay has been a consistent playmaker for the Codebreakers all-season long. “Lahat kami gusto namin patunayan yung mga sarili namin, lahat kami. Gusto namin patunayan na malakas pa rin kaming lahat, buong team namin,” Oheb stressed.

