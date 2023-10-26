MPL Season 12: Blacklist ends 6-game drought vs. ECHO

MPL Season 11 best rookie Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo erupted with 10 kills as he led Blacklist to the Game 1 win.

The San-san duo of Alston "Sanji" Pabico and Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya led the charge in Game 2 as they evened out the series. Behind his Nolan pick, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo helped Blacklist buck a slow start. The Codebreakers in the 20th minute failed to secure the lord over Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno -- but Blacklist prevailed during the game-clinching team fight to reach match point.

Blacklist's drought against ECHO started at the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, where Blacklist sank 0-4 in the grand finals. Blacklist then went blank against the reigning world champs in the regular seasons of MPL Season 11 and MPL Season 12. Another win for Blacklist on Friday means they will secure their third-straight world championship appearance. They await their victor. headtopics.com

