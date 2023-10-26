PH bet Nicole Borromeo wins 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 pageant in Japan

During the final question and answer, Nicole was asked:"Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDGs initiatives?"As someone who experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything.

I've worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity under the SDG goals of number 11, sustainable cities and communities. It is through this volunteer work that I can see in the faces of the children, how much they wanted to help, how much they want to be a part of the future. Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it's not only for the next generation but to include them in the process.

PH bet Nicole Borromeo in Miss International Top 15Nicole Borromeo continues her journey to the Miss International crown. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo joins Miss International Top 7Nicole Borromeo is just one step away from the Miss International crown. Read more ⮕

PH bet Nicole Borromeo enters Top 15 of Miss International 2023 beauty pageant, Miss Macau slips on stageMiss Macau Emily Yau slipped on stage after being proclaimed Miss International Asia-Pacific at the Miss International 2023 beauty pageant in Tokyo, Japan Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Nikki de Moura ends Miss Grand International journeyThe Philippines will have to wait for another shot at the Miss Grand International crown. Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕