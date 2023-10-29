Michelle Dee calls Melanie Marquez 'super stage mom, my No. 1 fan'

When statuesque stunner Michelle Dee competes in Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador, she will have in the crowd her"lucky charm" and her No. 1 fan, no other than her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

However, Michelle countered that Melanie is"super loving and supportive. She is my greatest fan and also my biggest critic. I know that she will be very proud of me whatever happens." "Ever since I was young, she was already molding me to have the proper mindset, and when I say molding me, she never forced me to go into pageantry. She never forced me to get into show business. But as a young girl, I saw how she used her platform to really give back, to really walk the talk. We all know that she's very iconic and uses that influence to instill amazing positive change. That's why I was involved with charities at such a young age," the Kapuso artist revealed.

Aside from Melanie, other family members who will personally cheer Michelle's quest for the crown are her sister Maxine, her stepfather, and her half-brother Abraham. Michelle said some of her close friends will fly into faraway El Salvador, which is located in Central America. Among them are actress Rhian Ramos and fellow beauty queens Sam Panlilio and Maureen Montagne. Officers of the Miss Universe Philippines organization will also be present. headtopics.com

As her departure date approaches, Michelle is meticulous in her preparations. She admitted that she is OCD (obsessive-compulsive) in this aspect."I want to take charge of every aspect of my competition — from the smallest detail to the biggest requirement. So, what's running in my head right now is to make sure that I am 200 percent prepared when I arrive in El Salvador."