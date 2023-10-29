Gerry Abadiano shows way as UP squeaks past rival Ateneo

Gerry Abadiano stepped up for University of the Philippines as it squeaked past defending champion Ateneo, 65-60, in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday night, Oct. 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. UP led 54-42 in the fourth period before Ateneo unleashed a 12-0 spurt capped by Jared Brown’s jumper to tie the game at 54-all, 6:02 remaining.

But the Maroons kept their composure to avert a meltdown as Harold Alarcon sank a much-needed triple for a 57-54 edge. Although the Blue Eagles gained some momentum at this point to pull themselves within just two on a huge Jason Credo and-1 play, the Fighting Maroons responded with back-to-back baskets to stay ahead.

With 42.9 seconds to go, Mason Amos returned to the floor for Ateneo and fired a three-pointer, 63-60, but Abadiano eventually iced the game with two freebies. “Siguro it took a while din offensively. First quarter , but defense namin it held up ‘yong Ateneo and we were more patient defensively and were really executing in the fourth quarter. At least nakabalik kami sa game,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde. headtopics.com

Brown paced Ateneo with 18 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from deep, while Joseph Obasa tallied a double-double outing of 11 points and 16 rebounds.