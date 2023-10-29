Comelec in full control of village polls in Abra

“We would like to assure the people of Abra and the entire country that the Comelec is in control, our partners in the PNP (Philippine National Police), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), Philippine Army, DepEd (Department of Education), we are in full control of the situation here in Abra and the entire country,” he said in a press conference here.

Garcia made this assurance after a meeting with law enforcement units in the province to thresh the misinformation, including social media posts that Abra is under red category. He clarified that Abra is under yellow category amid reports that some teachers have been experiencing coercion and 30 of them have resigned as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs).

“Sa kasalukuyan, we are under yellow category hindi nasa red, or orange at pina-sasalamatan natin ang ating provincial director at chiefs of police sapagkat name-maintain nila ang peace and order sa area (At present, we are under yellow category and not red or orange and we want to thank our provincial director and the chiefs of police for maintaining peace and order in the area),” Garcia said. headtopics.com

He also assured that the Comelec, PNP, AFP, and the DepEd are working as one to ensure that voters will be able to vote and to ensure that electoral workers, election officials, and employees in Abra are safe.

“We can guarantee you as of this time na hindi mangyayari ang mga perception ang paniniwala ng iba na magkakaroon ng kaguluhan (We guarantee at this time that the perception that there will be disorder and chaos will not happen),” said Garcia, who arrived here with PNP chief Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Sunday.“May fears ang teachers natin but we are guaranteeing ang safety nila (The teachers have fears but we are guaranteeing their safety),” he said. headtopics.com

Acorda said there are 144 police personnel who were trained to replace teachers who withdrew as BEIs.

