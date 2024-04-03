Meralco Bolts rally to defeat Terrafirma in PBA Philippine Cup

Trailing almost all game long, Meralco turned to the ever-reliable Bong Quinto in the clutch as the Bolts frustrated Terrafirma, 86-83, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The 6-foot-2 Quinto nailed Meralco's last seven points to overcome a double-digit deficit against the Dyip and improve to 3-3 while the latter dropped to an identical 3-3 card.

Quinto top-scored the Bolts with 18 points on an impressive 85 percent shooting from the field, while also grabbing seven rebounds and four assists as they erased what was once an 11-point disadvantage. Norbert Torres, whose back-to-back triples late in the payoff period gave them a pivotal 79-74 cushion, finished with 15 markers, five boards, two blocks, and one steal off the bench. The Bolts struggled to flip the script early with Terrafirma leading all the way until the 8:10 mark of the final frame, but Torres and Quinto joined forces to rally the Bolts bac

