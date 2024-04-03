Gelli De Belen and Ariel Rivera's Romantic Moment in Paris

Gelli De Belen and her husband Ariel Rivera share a romantic moment under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Their eldest son Joaquin pokes fun at their gesture, but Gelli assures him of her love. Gelli and Ariel have been married for 26 years.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Belen jests about vastly improved floor defenseWATCH: Belen jests about vastly improved floor defense

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo — with freebiesComedian Ariel Villasanta tried to sell his mother Elvi's urn to Boss Toyo.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Loss to La Salle hurts but NU can't be 'sad girl' over it, says BelenMANILA, Philippines: Bella Belen admitted that the NU Lady Bulldogs' 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 12-15 loss to the defending champs De La Salle Lady Spikers last Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum sure did hurt.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Lady Bulldogs hungrier in 2nd round, says Bella BelenExpect a more determined National University Lady Bulldogs as the second round goes on in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, as they attempt to put their two first round losses behind them.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Avoiding another 'what if' moment key in NU's win over UST, says BelenMANILA, Philippines: Bella Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs simply don't want to end another game having another 'what if' or 'what could have been' moment in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Volleyball MVPs Belen, Ybanez named UAAP Players of the WeekLeaders are expected to be counted upon when their teams need them the most, and that is exactly the role Bella Belen and Josh Ybañez filled as the crucial second round got going in the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »