Tariff Commission Concludes Public Hearing on Review of Executive Order No. 12

The Tariff Commission has ended its public hearing on the mandatory review of Executive Order No. 12 but it will continue to gather more data before submitting its final report to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).Tariff Specialist Irma Olavario said that no additional hearing would be conducted unless another petition is filed, adding that further investigation on gathered data and position papers submitted are still a “work in progress.

”EO12 was enacted to complement the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) to create an industry for EVs in the country and help reduce carbon emissions, in compliance with the Philippines' commitment to the Paris Agreement. It modifies the tariff rates for EVs to help mainstream their use among Filipino

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tariff Commission Holds Public Hearing on Review of Lower Tariffs for Electric VehiclesThe Tariff Commission has started a public hearing to review the lower tariff rates for electric vehicles (EVs) and their components, excluding electric motorcycles. Interested parties were allowed to present evidence and submit position papers until March 18.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Tariff Commission to start public hearings on EO No. 12 mandatory reviewThe National Economic and Development Authority is set to start the public hearings on Executive Order No. 12, which will “carefully consider all the views of the industry stakeholders”.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Tariff Commission wraps up public hearings on EO 12 revisionMANILA, Philippines: The Tariff Commission has wrapped up the public hearing on the mandatory review of Executive Order (EO) 12 which provides lower tariff rates for electric vehicles (EVs) and their components except electric motorcycles.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

NEDA to start public hearings on review of Executive Order No. 12MANILA, Philippines: THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it will hold public hearings to kick off the review process of Executive Order No. 12, the circular modifying the tariff rates for electric vehicles (EVs).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

EV stakeholders worry over EO 12 mandatory reviewWorry mounts over stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) industry as the Tariff Commission (TC) has yet to initiate communication on the public hearings for the mandatory review of Executive Order (EO) No.12.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Public hearing on electric vehicle tax break review endsThe public deliberations on the mandatory review of Executive Order No. 12 has ended with the Tariff Commission saying it is still gathering more data before submitting its final report to the National Economic and Development Authority.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »