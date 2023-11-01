Marcos, family spend Undas in Heroes’ Cemetery to remember patriarch

For the Marcos family, the transfer of his preserved body from his home in Ilocos Norte province to the national cemetery provided a sense of closure, but for thousands of victims of the dictator’s martial law regime, it reopened old wounds.

In his All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (Undas) message, Marcos Jr. encouraged the public to “reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance.” “This time comes as a refreshing gift, for we can also enjoy reuniting with our loved ones while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives,” he said on Wednesday.Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.

