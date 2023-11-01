Albay’s ‘garden of remembrance’ for furry friends

ALBAY, Philippines – An annual tradition goes beyond visiting the graves of departed loved ones on All Saints‘ Day and All Souls‘ Day for several families in Albay. It extends to the unique practice of paying tribute to cherished pets and cetaceans at specialized cemeteries.
FOR DOGS AND CATS. Burials at a pet cemetery in Daraga, Albay, are on the rise, with more tombs for departed dogs and cats being added regularly. Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler This intimate 260-square-meter space, known as the “Garden of Remembrance,” marks a unique and heartfelt way for people to remember their dogs and cats who have passed on.
Environmentalists and employees of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) come together to honor the marine mammals. The Philippines’ first cetacean cemetery, established in 2013, is nestled within the 15-hectare compound of BFAR in Barangay Fabrica, Bula town, Camarines Sur.
