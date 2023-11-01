Albay’s ‘garden of remembrance’ for furry friends

ALBAY, Philippines – An annual tradition goes beyond visiting the graves of departed loved ones on All Saints‘ Day and All Souls‘ Day for several families in Albay. It extends to the unique practice of paying tribute to cherished pets and cetaceans at specialized cemeteries.

FOR DOGS AND CATS. Burials at a pet cemetery in Daraga, Albay, are on the rise, with more tombs for departed dogs and cats being added regularly. Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler This intimate 260-square-meter space, known as the “Garden of Remembrance,” marks a unique and heartfelt way for people to remember their dogs and cats who have passed on.

Environmentalists and employees of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) come together to honor the marine mammals. The Philippines’ first cetacean cemetery, established in 2013, is nestled within the 15-hectare compound of BFAR in Barangay Fabrica, Bula town, Camarines Sur.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Cozy garden by day, enchanted forest at nightThree years after it first opened, this garden and bar in Makati is still blooming

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinoy vlogger explores haunted abandoned places in AsiaHe has explored creepy abandoned places in Thailand and Singapore — a cruise ship in Koh Chang, a nightclub in Pattaya, a hotel in Phuket, a palace near the Botanical Garden in Singapore, and a World War II bunker in Sentosa Island.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Cozy garden by day, enchanted forest at nightThree years after it first opened, this garden and bar in Makati is still blooming

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Man suffers heart attack while voting in BSKELEGAZPI CITY, Albay – A 31-year-old man died while voting in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Baao, Camarines Sur on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: ‘Friends’ stars react to ‘unfathomable loss’ of Matthew PerryThe cast of 'Friends' have broken their silence about the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕