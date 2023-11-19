Magnolia Hotshots Prepare for Epic Manila Clasico Against Barangay Ginebra

The streaking Magnolia Hotshots are bracing for a "very hard" game against the new-look Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in an epic Manila Clasico Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The Hotshots have won three straight games in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, while Ginebra won their debut on Friday against the Converge FiberXers.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero, after their domination of the NorthPort Batang Pier also on Friday, underscored the history of the Clasico. "Of course, a Clasico is a Clasico. We expect a very hard game on Sunday and we expect the crowd, we expect a big crowd on Sunday," Victolero told reporters. "We cannot forget the history for both these teams, because even as a kid, the Clasico is already a thing. So, I think this will be good for basketball fans," he added.Magnolia, bolstered by do-it-all import Tyler Bey, sharpshooters Mark Barroca, Paul Lee and the inside presence of Ian Sangalang, will try and blemish crowd darlings Ginebr





