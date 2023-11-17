6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mindanao

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake off southern Mindanao on Friday killed at least seven people, damaged infrastructure, triggered power cuts and sent people fleeing to the streets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is in San Francisco, California, attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, ordered all concerned government agencies on Saturday to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the earthquake that hit Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

Vice President Sara Duterte participated in a meeting with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to review the response of different government agencies. Marcos designated Duterte as the country's caretaker and acting president. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) is on 'blue alert' to ensure 'close coordination, consolidation, and reporting of all data related to the quake.' Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said this would ensure prompt coordination among concerned agencies and offices





🏆85. TheManilaTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PNAGOVPH: DSWD Field Offices Ready to Assist Earthquake Victims in MindanaoAll Department of Social Welfare and Development field offices in Mindanao are prepared to provide assistance to those affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Davao Occidental. Financial aid, food packs, and non-food items will be distributed to the affected individuals and families.

Source: pnagovph | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles Davao de OroA magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred early Friday morning in Davao de Oro, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Davao de OroDamage and aftershocks are expected following the tremor, says Phivolcs. Classes were suspended in all levels in Davao de Oro.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Magnitude-4.1 quake jolts Surigao del SurBUTUAN CITY – A magnitude-4.1 earthquake rattled Surigao del Sur on Friday morning, October 20.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes NepalThe epicenter of the earthquake is at Dhading, about 55 kilometers west of Kathmandu

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Eastern SamarMagnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Eastern Samar

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »