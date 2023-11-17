6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mindanao

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake off southern Mindanao on Friday killed at least seven people, damaged infrastructure, triggered power cuts and sent people fleeing to the streets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is in San Francisco, California, attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, ordered all concerned government agencies on Saturday to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the earthquake that hit Sarangani, Davao Occidental.
Vice President Sara Duterte participated in a meeting with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to review the response of different government agencies. Marcos designated Duterte as the country's caretaker and acting president. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) is on 'blue alert' to ensure 'close coordination, consolidation, and reporting of all data related to the quake.' Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said this would ensure prompt coordination among concerned agencies and offices
