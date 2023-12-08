Jobless rate drops to 4.2% in October

THE country's unemployment rate went down in October, the lowest since 2005, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday. The jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent in September and 4.8 percent in the same month last year. The percentage translates to 2.09 million unemployed Filipinos, lower than September's figure of 2.26 million. It is also lower than the 2.24 million in October last year, reflecting a year-on-year drop of 15,000 unemployed individuals.

Underemployment — which counts those looking for more work or an extra job — rose to 11.7 percent from 10.7 percent a month earlier, but was lower than the 14.2 percent in the same month last year. The number of underemployed was equivalent to





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jobless rate at 4.5% in Sept.SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Deadly Clash Between Palestinians and Israeli Soldiers in JeninPalestinians clashed with the Israeli soldiers in Jenin on Thursday in the deadliest army raid the occupied West Bank has seen since 2005.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Hottest October on record as 2023 on track to be warmest year in historyLast month was the hottest October on record globally, Europe's climate monitor said Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Gilas Pilipinas leads PSA's October sports heroesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China's October Economic Activity Shows Signs of ImprovementChina's industrial output and retail sales growth in October exceeded expectations, indicating a positive trend in the economy despite ongoing challenges.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Philippine government narrows fiscal deficit in OctoberThe Philippine government saw its fiscal balance stand at a narrower shortfall in October as growth in state collections surpassed an increase in expenditures during the period. Click the photo to read more:

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »