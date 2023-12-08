Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Disease Taking Lives Every Two Minutes

One life is lost every two minutes to cervical cancer, worldwide. Despite being one of the most preventable and curable forms of cancer, it remains the fourth most common cancer and cause of death among women globally with 342,000 deaths in 2020, 90% of which occurred in low- and middle-income countries. In fact, cervical cancer incidence is nearly twice as high and its death rates are three times as high in low- and middle-income countries as in high-income countries.

In the Philippines, 11 women die of cervical cancer every day, meaning one Filipina dies from the disease every two hours. It is the second most frequent cancer among Filipino women, particularly among those between 15 and 44 years of age. Annually, there are nearly 8,000 new cases and more than 4,000 deaths due to cervical cancer in the country. These numbers are projected to increase, with more families standing to lose a wife, mother, daughter, sister, or friend in the coming years unless interventions are made.Cervical cancer, or the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the cervix, is a preventable diseas





