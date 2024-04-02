Island Garden City of Samal records nearly 35,000 tourists during Lenten break

AMID the current power crisis, the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) recorded nearly 35,000 tourists during the Lenten break.In a press release from the Igacos Information Office, the island has already welcomed 34,725 tourists from March 28 to 30, 2024 (Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday), based on the record from the City Investment and Tourism Office.“Despite the challenge of power shortages, tourists continue to choose the island for their vacations,” the city said.

The Igacos government said they established seven City Tourism Information and Assistance Desks at every entry point of the city.The city government also increased police visibility to ensure the safety and security of both locals and tourists.Igacos Mayor Al David Uy recently warned Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) to make their submarine cable operational or there will be consequence

