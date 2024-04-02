MacroAsia Corp. Reports 132% Increase in Net Income in 2023

MacroAsia Corp. reported a 132 percent increase in net income in 2023, driven by growth in its business units. Consolidated revenues also improved by 64 percent. The company attributed its success to the rebound of its core aviation services units and the growth of its non-aviation revenue sources.
The company's strategy to diversify during the pandemic period contributed to its topline growth.
