MacroAsia Corp. Reports 132% Increase in Net Income in 2023

MacroAsia Corp. reported a 132 percent increase in net income in 2023, driven by growth in its business units. Consolidated revenues also improved by 64 percent. The company attributed its success to the rebound of its core aviation services units and the growth of its non-aviation revenue sources.

The company's strategy to diversify during the pandemic period contributed to its topline growth.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DigiPlus nets P4.1B in 2023Digital gaming firm DigiPlus Interactive Corp. saw its bottom line grow by nearly sixfold in 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Cebu Pacific rebounded to post P7.9-b profit in 2023Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

2023 GAC Emkoo GL - Car ReviewsWant to drive a concept-ish crossover every day? Maybe the Emkoo is the one for you.

Source: autoindustriya - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

GForest named 2023 National winner of Energy Globe Award in PHGCash, the Philippines' leading finance app, through its GForest feature, is the 2023 National Winner of the Energy Globe Award in the Philippines. This recognition serves as a testament to GCash's commitment to environmental sustainability and its innovative approach to fostering positive change.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Shell Pilipinas logged P1.2-b earnings despite challenges, pressures in 2023Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Xiaomi’s 2023 adjusted net profit soars 126.3% to RMB19.3 billionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »