Schools Suspend Face-to-Face Classes Due to Hot Weather

Several schools and local government units suspended face-to-face classes on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to the hot weather. The Department of Education said some schools are implementing an alternative delivery mode of learning to lessen the disruption of the weather conditions on the students. Below are the class suspensions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Region 1 Sta.

Barbara, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to high school (public and private) from April 2 to 5, 2024 Mapandan, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes in all schools (public and private) on April 3, 2024 Manaoag, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to senior high school (public and private) from April 3 to 4, 2024 Region 3 San Fernando, Pampanga; no face-to-face classes at all levels (public and private) Region 6 Iloilo City: no face-to-face classes at all levels within its territorial jurisdictio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat dangerDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Hundreds of schools suspend classes over heat dangerHundreds of schools in the Philippines, including dozens in the capital Manila, suspended in-person classes on Tuesday due to dangerous levels of heat, education officials said.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

7 Negros LGUs suspend classes for 2 days due to rising heat indexBACOLOD CITY: Citing the rising heat index forecasted in Negros Occidental for the next two days, some local government units (LGU) have declared the cancellation of face-to-face classes in both public and private schools on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Class suspensions for Tuesday, April 2, 2024Several schools and local government units suspended face-to-face classes on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, due to the hot weather.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Face-to-face class sa ilang paaralan, suspendido sa Martes, April 2, 2024Dahil pa rin sa mainit na panahon, ilang paaralan at lokal na pamahalaan ang nagsuspinde ng face-to-face class sa Martes, April 2, 2024.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Extreme heat forces face-to-face class suspension in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »