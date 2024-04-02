Schools Suspend Face-to-Face Classes Due to Hot Weather

Several schools and local government units suspended face-to-face classes on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to the hot weather. The Department of Education said some schools are implementing an alternative delivery mode of learning to lessen the disruption of the weather conditions on the students. Below are the class suspensions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Region 1 Sta.
Barbara, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to high school (public and private) from April 2 to 5, 2024 Mapandan, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes in all schools (public and private) on April 3, 2024 Manaoag, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to senior high school (public and private) from April 3 to 4, 2024 Region 3 San Fernando, Pampanga; no face-to-face classes at all levels (public and private) Region 6 Iloilo City: no face-to-face classes at all levels within its territorial jurisdictio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »