Ilang Kapamilya stars enjoy sa Halloween break

Why Richard Gutierrez remains a solid KapamilyaActor Richard Gutierrez, who renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday, shared his reasons why he chose to stay a solid Kapamilya. Read more ⮕

NAIA dinagsa ilang araw bago ang BSKE, UndasDagsa na ang mga pasahero sa mga terminal ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport ngayong Biyernes. Read more ⮕

Mga paaralan sa Maguindanao del Norte, sinunogPinaniniwalaang sinunog ang ilang paaralan na gagamitin sanang polling precincts sa Barira, Maguindanao Del Norte. Read more ⮕

Unleash the long weekend party vibes this Sunday on 'ASAP Natin 'To'Get ready for an electrifying pop extravaganza this long weekend as your favorite Kapamilya stars gather together with some of the proudest Pinoy bands and special guests to give you a world class concert experience this Sunday (October 29) on 'ASAP Natin 'To' on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5. Read more ⮕

5 iconic horror scenes to scare you sleepless this HalloweenHorror stories certainly have a way of impacting people — especially when they’re in a medium as visual as film or television. Read more ⮕

Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we knowOn Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea's capital after the country's first post-pandemic holiday celebrations descended into deadly chaos. Read more ⮕