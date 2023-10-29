NU, FEU advance to Shakey's Super League semis

Reigning champion National University and Far Eastern University lived up to expectations by making short work of University of the East and Ateneo, respectively, to book their Final Four tickets in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

NU will face the winner between Adamson and Arellano while FEU takes on either NCAA champion College of St. Benilde or University of Santo Tomas in the knockout semifinals of the SSL backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc.

Reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon unloaded 13 points on 11 hits, an ace and a block to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who have yet to yield a single set in another magnificent run so far like their perfect campaign in the inaugural season. headtopics.com

“Ito papasok na ng semis, dapat huwag kaming magsawa sa pagkatuto every training. Kailangan pa naming mag-improve every game.” Kiesha Bedonia added 10 points while Chenie Tagaod, Gerzel Petallo and Karyme Isabelle Truz chipped in seven, six and five points, respectively, in FEU’s quick march to the semis of the SSL in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

CSB stuns UST to force rubber match in Shakey's Super LeagueNCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a rubber match in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

SSL: St. Benilde rallies past UST in 5 sets to force deciderSt. Benilde turned back UST in five sets to force a deciding game in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals. Read more ⮕

CSB drags UST into rubber matchNCAA champion St. Benilde turned back Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, yesterday to force a rubber match in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Lady Blazers tame Golden Tigresses, force sudden deathNCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a rubber match in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

SSL quarterfinals: Lady Blazers stay alive vs Golden TigressesNCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force a rubber match in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship quarterfinals on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

UAAP: FEU women sweep round 1 of chess after beating UPFEU completed a first-round sweep after dominating UP, 3-1, in Round 6 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships. Read more ⮕