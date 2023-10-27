Why Richard Gutierrez remains a solid Kapamilya

"Despite all the challenges of the network, alam naman natin na ang ABS-CBN ay nag-pivot at ngayon ay ang ABS-CBN ang forefront when it comes to digital content and collaborations, and quality, world-class content," Gutierrez told members of entertainment media after the signing ceremony.

"For me doon mo makikita ang resilience ng isang company. No matter what the difficulties, the trials, they were able to pivot and do it successfully. You know hindi madali 'yon para sa isang kumpanya tulad ng ABS-CBN pero I like how resilient they are and they were able to pivot and start a new journey and new trend in our industry and I like being part of that.

In the interview, Gutierrez, who just finished the hit action series "The Iron Heart," said he is set to do another action series next year. Asked if he has no plans of going back to doing drama projects, Gutierrez said: "Right now ang focus ko is really developing my strength and skills as an actor. And I really enjoy doing action. I really enjoy telling action-packed stories. I think para rin siya sa buong pamilya. Kapag gumawa ka ng action kuha mo ang male audience, kung mo ang mga bata. And you can tell so many different stories with an action series. headtopics.com

If given a chance, Gutierrez said he also hopes to work with Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu and even younger stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

