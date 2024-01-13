Fox News host suggests Taylor Swift is a "front for a covert political agenda"

A Fox News host suggested this week that Taylor Swift is a "front for a covert political agenda," echoing disinformation that has percolated in right-wing circles for months - and which experts say will likely get worse before the 2024 US election. The Jesse Watters segment warning Swift could be a "Pentagon asset" offered the latest conspiracy theory exploiting the singer-songwriter's fame and her past support for Democrats such as President Joe Biden.

Attacks targeting Swift in recent months have ranged from personal barbs to accusations of witchcraft and speculation about her political involvement





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.