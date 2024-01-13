American Singer Ryan Gallagher Aims to Bring Smiles Through Music

Ryan Gallagher, American singer-songwriter and alumnus of the popular reality singing competition “The Voice” has always considered himself to be a part of the service business. The Michigan native said that since music is part of the service industry, entertainers like him are here to serve people, to bring smiles to their faces amid difficult times in a harsh world.

Now 31, Ryan also said that art and music have always been used to uplift people but lately, in today’s world of entertainment, a lot of artists want a platform just to shock people. “I don’t think art is meant for that. I think art is meant to bring people up to a higher place where they can meet the divine or meet some part of their lives they haven’t encountered before. So, for me, I want to do this for the rest of my life, to bring smile to people’s faces.” He pointed this out succinctly during a press conference to personally promote his new Christmas single, “The Feeling of Christmas,” the main single of his 16-track Christmas album of the same title, composed of eight originals and eight cover





