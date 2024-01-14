Sinulog sa Dakbayan Contingents Shine Despite Rain

INTERMITTENT rain did not dampen the spirits of the 12 contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan as they performed on their way to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for the ritual showdown on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.They set off past 2 p.m., only to stop before judges stationed along New Imus Road and P. del Rosario St. to show off their street dancing moves in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño.When the event finished past 5 p.m.

, Barangay Guadalupe-Banauan Cultural Group was declared ritual showdown winner, and took home the P500,000 grand prize.Barangay Guadalupe also won best in musicality and best in costume, and was ranked third in street dancing.Apple Gacasan, Barangay Guadalupe captain, was thankful to the people who supported them, and offered their victory to the Sto. Niño.The contingent from Barangay San Nicolas was hailed as the street dancing champion. It also came in second in musicality, and third in ritual showdown.Winners of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan will join the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties on Jan. 2





