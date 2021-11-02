Filipinos in Gaza to Cross Border to Egypt

At least 39 Filipinos remaining in Gaza are expected to cross the border to Egypt “as soon as possible,” the Department of Migrant Workers on Sunday said. DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said at least 71.5 percent or 98 out of the 137 Filipinos based in Gaza were already evacuated to Egypt, and some have been repatriated back to the Philippines.

“The crossing continues, and they said that the remaining 39 Filipinos will also be able to cross as soon as possible,” Cacdac said in an interview with dzBB. Gaza’s border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders and dependents. The first batch of Filipinos repatriated from Gaza arrived in the Philippines on Friday. The group was composed of 34 Filipinos and one Palestinian national. Intense fighting raged around Gaza’s biggest hospital Sunday where doctors said thousands of Palestinians were trapped in dire conditions, as Israel pledged to help evacuate babies from the crippled facilit

