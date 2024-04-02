Erwin Tulfo Tops Latest Senatorial Preference Survey

ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo has topped the latest senatorial preference survey conducted by Pulse Asia. Tulfo, who had 57.1 percentage points, was followed by former Senate President Tito Sotto (51.8) and former President Rodrigo Duterte (47.7). They were followed by Senator Bong Go (44.2), Senator Pia Cayetano (37.7), and former Senator Manny Pacquiao (33.7).

Rounding up those in the top 12 placers in the survey are Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Senator Imee Marcos, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, broadcaster Ben Tulfo, Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., and Makati Mayor Abby Binay. Just outside the top 12 are former Senator Panfilo Lacson, TV personality Willie Revillame, Senator Lito Lapid, and Dr. Willie Ong. The respondents were asked to choose as many as 12 names from a list of who they would vote for if the May 2025 senatorial elections were held toda

