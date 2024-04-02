Russia accuses IOC President Bach of conspiracy with Ukraine to exclude athletes from Paris Games

Russia accused International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday of taking part in a "conspiracy" with Ukraine to exclude its strongest athletes from this year's Paris Games. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the allegation after two Russian pranksters known as Vovan and Lexus published a recording of a conversation with Bach in which he was falsely led to believe he was speaking to an African sports official.

Bach said in the call that the IOC had established a special panel to monitor the media and the internet and ensure that Russian athletes who had made political statements in support of their government could not take part in the Olympics. "We have also offered to the Ukrainian side—not only offered, but asked them—to provide us with their knowledge of the behavior of such athletes or officials," Bach could be heard saying in English on the recording

