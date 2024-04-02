Bea Alonzo Shares Compilation of Photos, Ex-Fiancé Likes Post

Bea Alonzo wrapped up the recent month by sharing a compilation of photos.On her Instagram account, the Kapuso actress uploaded some snaps taken in March during different events."Thank you, March," she wrote in the caption.Bea included photos from the birthday celebration of Johnny Manahan, aka Mr. M., which was attended by other stars.Aside from Bea's beautiful photos, netizens also noticed that her former fiancé Dominic Roque liked her post.

"At least nakita ko first post naka like si Dom," a user commented."Ang saya ng beadom ko!" another user said.In February, the couple released a statement several days after Boy Abunda confirmed their breakup, announcing that they had decided to end their engagement.Bea and Dominic got engaged in July 2023 and planned to hold their wedding this year.Bea is currently taping her upcoming series with Carla Abellana called "Widow's Wa

