Slot will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo today to discuss Philippines-Netherlands bilateral relations and exchange views on regional matters of mutual concern. Her arrival marks the first time that a Dutch foreign minister visited the Philippines in more than three decades. The two countries celebrate the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The Philippines and the Netherlands enjoy long-standing relations across different sectors, with consular connections predating even the Philippine Republic when the first Dutch consulate was established in Manila in 1886. headtopics.com

Out of the 31,125 PDL voters, 29,133 will cast their ballots inside special polling precincts within Bureau of Jail Management... Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...

Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on...

Farmers' group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman's order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year.

