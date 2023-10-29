After 5-year wait, Filipinos vote for new set of barangay, SK leaders

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Supporters hang posters of candidates during the campaign for the October 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, in Tondo, Manila on October 19, 2023. MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos head to the polls on Monday, October 30, to elect their leaders in their own villages for the first time in five years.

Voting centers in Muntinlupa – a pilot location for the early voting of vulnerable sectors – will accommodate senior citizens and persons with disabilities beginning 5 am, ahead of the 7 am regular opening of polls elsewhere in the country. headtopics.com

Filipinos can cast their ballots until polls close at 3 pm. Unlike the 2019 and 2022 national elections, the barangay polls are fully manual – from voting to canvassing – The next round of village elections was slated in 2020, but in 2019, then-president Rodrigo Duterte moved the polls to December 2022.Watchdogs also pointed out that the five-year gap between the 2018 and the 2023 elections took away the chance of some youths to run for Sangguniang Kabataan, because they are already past the age limit.Some 67.8 million people are eligible to cast their ballots for the barangay election, while 23.2 million people are registered in the SK poll.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is eyeing a voter turnout of at least 75%, to surpass the 69% turnout in 2018.This is the first nationwide election in which Comelec Chairman George Garcia – a veteran election lawyer – is in the driver’s seat. headtopics.com

