Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Foreign Affairs Commission, during his official visit to Washington on Oct. 26.

The China Coast Guard (CCG), in its latest aggression, collided with Philippine vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. The secretary also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Both leaders also opposed the act of interfering with routine Philippines maritime operations around Ayungin Shoal. “I want to be very clear: the United States’ defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad,” Biden said. headtopics.com

In a joint press conference with Albanese at the White House, Biden, in his strongest statement on the South China Sea, said Chinese ships “acted dangerously and unlawfully as our Philippine friends conducted a routine resupply mission within their own – their own exclusive economic zone.

Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concerns

