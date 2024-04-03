Dennis Padilla Sends Birthday Greeting to Estranged Son Leon

Leon Barretto celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday, and his estranged father, Dennis Padilla, made sure to send him a birthday greeting on social media. 'Dear Leon... Happy birthday anak! Love you... Hope to see you soon,' Dennis wrote on Instagram. On the comment section of his post, Leon wrote, 'Thank you, Papa,' followed by smiling and praying hands emojis.

It's a good turn of events because two years ago in 2022, Leon wrote an open letter for Dennis after he posted that his kids forgot to greet him on Father's Day. 'Your words have the power to destroy your children, papa,' he said back then. Dennis responded, saying sorry to Leon. 'Miss ko lang,' he added. Leon is Dennis' only son with Marjorie Barretto. They also have two daughters together, Julia and Claudia. Marjorie and Dennis separated in 2007. In February, Dennis received a birthday message from Julia, for which he expressed his gratitude. The world is indeed healing

