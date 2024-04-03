Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Coronation Date Announced

Mark your calendars, pageant fans! Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is crowning its new queen on May 22, 2024. The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, April 2, adding that the pageant finals will be held live at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Those interested in watching the coronation night live can start securing their tickets on April 8. However, additional details, such as ticket prices, where to purchase the tickets, and what time the pageant will start, have yet to be announced.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce the schedule of their other activities, including the preliminary competitions and national costume competition. In late January, the 55 delegates competing in their 2024 pageant, they've been releasing a series of executions for fans to get to know each candidate better

